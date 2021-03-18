Jogindernagar: Mandi Lok Sabha MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was cremated on Thursday with state honours at his native village in Jogindernagar of Mandi district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal along with other BJP leaders was present at the cremation ground to pay last respect to the deceased MP.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed his condolences with the family members of MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. He prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the untimely death of Ram Swaroop Sharma was not only a big loss for Mandi parliamentary constituency but also for Himachal Pradesh and BJP. He would always be remembered for his humbleness, simplicity and dedication, CM added.

BJP’s two-time parliamentarian was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence at North Avenue New Delhi on Wednesday morning. No suicide note was found from the spot.