Mandi: Two persons were killed while three including a 10-year-old girl sustained injury after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Dukho Devi (67) and Roshan Lal (78) while the injured have been identified as Pawan Kumar (39), Panna Devi (74) and Sanvi Gupta (10). All of them were residents of Sarkaghat Tehsil, district Mandi.

The accident took place on Monday on Durgapur-Revalsar road when they were on their way to Panyali village to attend a marriage ceremony. When they reached near Chebari village, Pawan who was driving the car lost control and it plunged into a deep gorge, killing Dukho Devi on the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information and rescued the injured and also recovered the dead bodies.

The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) Revalsar where they are undergoing treatment. Roshan Lal succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.