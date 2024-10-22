Researchers at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, have made a discovery that could transform kiwi farming in cold regions across India. A wild species of kiwi (Actinidia callosa var strigilosa), found in the Lachen region of Sikkim, has been identified as suitable for cultivation at altitudes of up to 2,800 meters. This is a significant development, as kiwi is currently grown only at altitudes between 800 and 1,500 meters.

The discovery was led by PhD researcher Abhilash Pradhan under the guidance of Dr. Dinesh Singh Thakur, Co-Director of the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Center, Mashobra. The species was confirmed by Dr. Kumar Ambrish, a scientist at the High Altitude Western Himalayan Regional Center of the Botanical Survey of India, Nauni.

Scientists are excited about the potential of this wild species, which is on the verge of extinction, and have already begun preserving its germplasm for further research. If their efforts are successful, cold-resistant kiwi varieties could be developed, opening up new economic opportunities for farmers in the northeastern and other high-altitude regions, much like apple farming has done in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan, Research Director at Nauni University, emphasized the importance of this discovery, stating that kiwi cultivation could be expanded to much higher altitudes. This breakthrough could play a pivotal role in boosting the horticulture industry in cold areas and improve the livelihoods of farmers in these regions.