Shimla: A pall of gloom has descended Himachal Pradesh, after the untimely demise of two-time BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders from various political parties have expressed shock and posted condolence messages on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people’s problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी से भाजपा सांसद श्री राम स्वरूप शर्मा जी के आकस्मिक निधन से अत्यंत व्यथित हूँ। मैं दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ व दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2021

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, BJP Nation President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Fromer Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar, National Vice President Saudan Singh state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjah Tandon, General Serectary Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor, Rakesh Jamwal and State Organizing Secretary Pawan Rana have mourned the death of MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

State BJP President, Suresh Kashyap said that this is a big loss to the party which cannot be repaired in the times to come.

संसद मे मेरे सहयोगी,छोटी काशी मण्डी के लोकप्रिय सांसद श्री रामस्वरूप शर्मा जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुःखी हूं।



यह पूरे प्रदेश व भाजपा के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है!



ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान और परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/FzVkuZbzF3 — Suresh Kashyap (@iSureshBjp) March 17, 2021

A dedicated party worker, who rose from the grass root level, Sharma was a great personality, down to earth and soft spoken in nature, he added.

Sharma had served the party on various portfolios, from 2000 to 2003 and 2009 to 2012 he had been the state organizing secretary and had also been a two- time vice president of state BJP.

He fought the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2014, from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Pratibha Singh wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh by huge margin.

Sharma again contested the Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive time in 2019 and won the elections.

The BJP leaders paid a humble tribute to the departed soul and prayed to give the family the strength to bear the loss.