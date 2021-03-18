Shimla: The state Congress has demanded a CBI enquiry into the suicide of Mandi Lok Sabha MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Suspecting foul play, Himachal Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore, while interacting with media, said the MP death has raised many serious questions and people of the state has right to know the exact cause behind the suicide.

Demanding fair investigation, Rathore said that even CM Jai Ram Thakur and former CM Shanta Kumar had confirmed that Late MP’s behaviour was absolutely normal, so suddenly why he had taken such a drastic step.

Rathore said that BJP leaders in Maharashtra had raised a hue over the investigation into the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and asked them to demand an inquiry on the alleged suicide of MP.

Earlier, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh had also demanded CBI enquiry into the death of MP.

BJP’s two-time parliamentarian was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence at North Avenue New Delhi on Wednesday morning. No suicide note was found from the spot.