Lok Sabha Election 2019, BJP sweeps poll with record margin

Shimla: In Lok Sabha Election 2019, the BJP has registred thumping victory in all four parliamentary segment in Himachal Pradesh. In 17th Lok Sabha, BJP candidates Anurag Thakur, Ram Swaroop Sharma, Suresh kashyap and Kishan Kapoor won comfortably.

From Hamirpur parliamentary constituency BJP candidate Anurag Thakur decimated Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur with record 399572 margin. Anurag Thakur polled 682692 votes, while his nearest opponent Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur got 283120 votes.

Interestingly 8026 voters pressed NOTA option which is third highest in Hamirpur Parliamentary.

In Kangra segment Kishan Kapoor has been declared elected by defeating his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of INC by a margin of 477623 votes. Kishan Kapoor got 725218 votes while Pawan Kajal got 247595 votes. 11327 voters opted for NOTA option.

From Shimla reserved Parliamentary constituency BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap defeated his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of INC by a margin of 3,27,515 votes. Suresh Kashyap got 6,06,183 votes whereas Dhani Ram Shandil got 2,78,668 votes. 8357 voters opted for NOTA option as well.

In Mandi Parliamentary constituency, Ram Swaroop Sharma has defeated his nearest rival of INC Aashray Sharma by a margin of 4,05,459 votes. Ram Swaroop Sharma secured 6,47,189 votes whereas Aashray Sharma got 2,41,730 votes. 5298 electorates also opted for NOTA.

BJP candidates have registered thumping lead in all 68 assembly constituencies. The BJP has got almost 70 percent of vote share in Himachal, which is highest.