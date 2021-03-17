BJP leader and Member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma (62) passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He is allegedly said to have committed suicide as his body was found hanging from the celling fan at his residence.

Born on 10 June, 1958 Sharma hailed from Jogindernagar in Mandi district.

An active member of RSS, he is said to have been close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi Parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive time.

Earlier, he had been given the ticket for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in 2014, which he won defeating Pratibha Singh (Congress) by a margin of 39796 votes.

His last public appearance in his home district was during the recent Shivratri festival at Mandi.