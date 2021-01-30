Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies to work with dedication to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the area.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the delegation of newly elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies of the Jubbal-Kothkai assembly constituency of Shimla district on Saturday, said

“there was no dearth of funds before the Pradhans of the panchayats, the only thing required was to ensure its proper utilization”

Jai Ram Thakur assured to provide uninterrupted and adequate funds for the development projects and asked members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions to work with commitment to come upto the expectations of the people of their area.

Claiming thumping victory in the panchayat polls, CM claimed of winning about 70 percent PRI seats of Panchayat Pradhan by the BJP candidates. In Seraj Vidhan Sabha, which is CM’s home constituency, out of 78 panchayats, the BJP has won in 72 panchayats, CM further claimed.

Local legislature Narinder Bragta praised Jai Ram Thakur and credited him for ensuring balanced development of the State. He advised the elected representatives of the Panchayati to optimally utilized the funds.