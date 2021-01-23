Kangra: Senior Congress leaders raised question over the role of the state election Commission and the State government in the recently concluded panchayat election.

Former Minister, while talking to the media here on Saturday, blamed election commission for not working properly and conspired to weaken the democracy.

He surprised of not printing the name of candidates and post they were contesting on the ballot paper and illegible writing of name of the candidates on the ballot papers further created confusion. He claimed that the practice created confusion in the mind of electorates.

He also questioned of releasing reservation roster only a week before the elections schedule. He stated that the roster should had been released well in advance so that applicants could have prepared well and furnish all necessary documents.

He accused the state election Commission for not preparing for the election. Commission has also not trained its staff fully, Bali further added. Senior party leader also advocated for taking stern action against the erring employees.

He claimed that the Congress party has performed well and its candidates have won in good number in Zila parishad and BDC in the Kangra district.

He also mocked present state government and called it an indecisive government. He called the Jai Ram Thakur led govt directionless and failed to undertake the development of the state.