New Delhi: The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET Examinations.

The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain same as the previous year. But students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).