In a key decision, the Cabinet sub-committee overseeing recruitment cases affected by investigations into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, has recommended the appointment of candidates who cleared examinations for Post Code 916 (Fireman) and Post Code 977 (Market Supervisor). The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, focused on expediting the long-delayed process of finalizing appointments.

The sub-committee, formed to address recruitment delays stemming from the HPSSC investigation, concluded that the results for both positions had already been declared, and there was no need for further delays. The recommendations for appointments will now be forwarded to the state Cabinet for final approval.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the need for prompt action to ensure that all successful candidates are placed in their respective positions without unnecessary delays. He highlighted the urgency of clearing the backlog of recruitments affected by the investigation and restoring confidence in the recruitment process.

The state Cabinet is expected to review the sub-committee’s recommendations shortly, bringing relief to the candidates who have been waiting for their appointments. The decision marks an important step in resolving pending recruitment issues in Himachal Pradesh, especially for those impacted by the HPSSC investigation.