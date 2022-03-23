Kullu: Kullu police has arrested a Nigerian resident, the main supplier of heroin from Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Michael Abichu (48), a resident of Lagos, Nigeria. He was living in Dwarka, Delhi without any passport.

On March 19, Kullu police had arrested three persons with 62 grams of heroin in Bajaura village in Kullu. The accused were identified as Manoj Kumar, Suksham Chandel and Sunny Kumar.

After interrogating these accused, police sent a special team to Delhi to arrest the main supplier.

The accused was brought to Kullu and was presented in the court from where he was sent of three-day police remand.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said that a case under section 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and section 14 of The Foreigners Act 1946 has been registered against the accused.