In a significant move to streamline forest management and recruitment processes, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved the hiring of 2,061 Van Mitras (Forest Friends) for the state’s Forest Department. Notably, the Cabinet has decided to eliminate the previously required 10-mark personal interview, simplifying the recruitment procedure.

The new recruitment process will allocate 75 percent of the total marks based on educational qualifications and 15 percent for various certificates, replacing the interview-based evaluation. This decision is expected to expedite the hiring process, which will begin shortly.

The Cabinet also focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, approving the creation of 150 nursing personnel posts at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur. Furthermore, six Associate Professor and 10 Assistant Professor posts will be added in the departments of General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, and Radiology at the same institution.

These steps underline the state government’s commitment to improving both environmental conservation and public healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.