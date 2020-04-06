Shimla: Following DGP ultimatum, 12 persons who had visited the function of Nijamudeen Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi have voluntarily come forward and disclosed their travel history.

In addition to this, 52 primary contacts of these jamaatis have also voluntarily disclosed their history. All these 64 persons have been put under quarantine and their tests were being conducted.

Earlier, yesterday DGP, Sita Ram Mardi had asked Tablighi Jamaat attendee to voluntary disclose their travel history and cautioned of slapping cases under section 307 and 302.

Coronavirus positive cases were found among Tablighi Jamaat attendee. 3 cases of Jamaati were found positive in Mandi residents. All these 3 Jamaati were hiding at Mosque at Amb in Una district. 3 more were reported positive at Baddi in Solan district. Another one was found positive in kangra district yesterday. All these people are accused of concealing their travel history despite administration appeal.

The state police has registered 17 FIR against 85 Tablighi Jamaat attendee for deliberately concealing their travel history despite administration’s appeal. Police has also booked Tablighi Jamaat Himachal head for concealing information. 277 Tablighi Jamaati have been identified and put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.