Total Covid deaths crosses 4k mark

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 12 Covid deaths on Thursday taking the death tally to 4,002 in the state.

The state health department has reported 5 each death in Kangra and Mandi districts, while one each has succumbed to the virus in Shimla and Una districts.

The state has also reported 1,432 fresh Covid cases and 1645 patients recovered in the last 24 hours in the state. Now active caseload stands at 9,202 in the state.