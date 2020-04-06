Shimla: to check congregation at religious places, the state government has decided to install CCTV cameras in all the major religious places of the State.

Chief Minister said that the move is to maintain law and order. The concerned Deputy Commissioners would provide details of such religious places in their respective districts so that CCTV cameras could be installed at the earliest.

The state’s ambitious Active Case Finding Campaign is getting desired success as so far health information of over 23 lakh persons have been collected by the health workers during door to door campaign in last three days.

ACS Health R.D. Dhiman said that Active Case Finding Campaign launched in the State and as many as 85 persons were under observation.

The state has tested 83 persons for Coronavirus today out of which 32 samples have been found negative and reports of 51 samples were awaited. So far 456 persons had been investigated in the State for coronavirus. Total 4458 person were kept under surveillance for coronavirus and 2013 had completed 28 days of surveillance period.