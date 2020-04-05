DGP Sita Ram Mardi

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police has issued ultimatum to Tablighi Jamaat attendee to inform police or health department before 5 PM today otherwise police will register case against them.

DGP, Sita Ram Mardi, in his address, asked Tablighi Jamaat attendee to voluntary disclose their travel history otherwise state police will slap cases under 307, and if anyone catches virus from such people, he/she will be booked under section 302.

Appeal by DGP HP Sh Sita Ram Mardi Posted by HP Police on Sunday, 5 April 2020

DGP Mardi revealed that police has registered 17 FIR against 85 Tablighi Jamaat attendee for deliberately concealing their travel history despite administration’s appeal. 277 Tablighi Jamaati have been identified and put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

He also appealed general public to follow curfew and maintain social distancing to stop the Coronavirus spread.