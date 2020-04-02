Shimla: 3 new positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. As per unconfirmed reports all 3 patients are from Mandi district and were hiding since 20 March at Amb in Una district.

It’s learned that all these persons had participated in Nizamudin Murkaz, which has become a new hotspot of Coronavirus pandemic in all part of the nation. They have been quarantined and being shifted to Tanda Medical College.

27 persons were tested and 24 sample were found negative. 270 persons had so far been tested in the state for Coronavirus and 6 were found positive. One has died at Tanda Medical college and 1 has recovered and discharged from the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the state government has notified Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital Ner Chowk in district Mandi a completely dedicated Hospital for COVID-19. IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College would continue to test and treat the patients of COVID-19 as usual.