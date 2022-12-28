Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers of the Health Department to keep a strict vigil on the number of corona cases in the State and also keep the men and machinery ready to meet any possible surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister, in a meeting with Health Officers to review the Covid-19 situation in the State, directed to ensure the strengthening of genome sequencing of positive case samples.

Sukhu said that people with flu-like symptoms must be tested for Covid-19 so that treatment could be started at the earliest. He said that adequate testing must be ensured in the health institutions in the State.

Principal Secretary Health Subhasish Panda informed the Chief Minister that there were over 2526 dedicated beds with oxygen and 2046 dedicated Covid beds in the State.

Mission Director NHM Hemraj Bairwa made a detailed presentation on the occasion and said that there were only 28 active Covid cases in the State out of which only three were in hospitals.