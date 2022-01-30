HP govt.

Shimla: The state has witnessed a significant drop in the fresh Covid cases and also reported high recoveries in the last seven days. However, the high numbers of Covid deaths were a matter of concern for the state.

As per the health department report, Himachal has reported 9 Covid deaths on Sunday taking the total tally of Covid casualties to 3,978 in the state. Shimla reported 4 Covid deaths followed by Kangra 2 and Solan, Chamba and Kullu one Covid casualty each.

As many as 787 fresh cases were reported and 779 recoveries. The active caseload has dropped 9,452.    

