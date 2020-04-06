Shimla: Keeping in view of Coronavirus pandemic, the Union Government has announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, under which three free gas cylinders will be given to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

Under the Package as many as 1.36 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Himachal Pradesh will be benefited. Free gas cylinders will be given upto June only.

The cylinder refill amount of one month has already been transferred to bank accounts of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by the government. The information of amount transferred to the beneficiary was also being sent through message to those consumers whose mobile numbers were registered in bank database.

The beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has to make full payment while taking the cylinder as the amount was already deposited in their account.

The amount to be provided under the scheme for the month of May and June, 2020 would be transferred in the first week of the month.

Families covered under National Food Security Scheme were being provided with five-kilogram rice per person per month for free from April to June, 2020. They would also be provided with ration under National Food Security Scheme on approved rates.