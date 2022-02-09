Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 186 Covid deaths from the last week of December 2021.

A state Government spokesperson on Wednesday informed that the third wave of COVID commenced from the last week of December 2021 and the number of positive cases increased from 12 on 26th December 2021 to 762 as of 8th February 2022.

In a span of 45 days, the State witnessed a total number of 49,456 positive cases of COVID disease.

During this duration the total number of deaths reported due to COVID across the State was 186, the spokesperson informed.

The maximum number of deaths of 51 were reported from District Kangra, followed by 43 deaths from District Shimla, 26 deaths from District Mandi and 19 deaths from District Solan. The maximum number of 12 deaths were reported on 3rd February 2022.

As per the health department data, of the total 186 deaths that occurred during a span of 45 days, 67 were not vaccinated with any dose of COVID vaccine. Of the total 186 deaths, 130 were males and 56 were females.

Meanwhile, with decreasing cases of the Covid-19, the Cabinet has lifted the night curfew imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet has also increased the social gathering during religious, cultural and political events to 50 per cent of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor areas.