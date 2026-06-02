CM Sukhu Assures Support, Announces Financial Assistance for Students

Shimla: A delegation of Tonglen Trust, Dharamshala, led by its Director Therchin Gyaltsen, met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Tuesday and sought a lease of land for the school being run by the Trust for underprivileged and marginalised children.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Chief Minister of the Trust’s work in providing education and support to children from disadvantaged backgrounds and requested allotment of land on lease to strengthen and expand its educational activities.

Responding to the request, the Chief Minister assured the delegation of all possible support from the state government. He said the government remains committed to supporting organisations working for the welfare and education of vulnerable sections of society.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance for students studying at the institution. He said children below 14 years of age would be provided assistance of Rs 1,000 per month, while students above 14 years would receive Rs 2,500 per month.

Appreciating the efforts of Tonglen Trust, Sukhu said the organisation has been playing an important role in improving the lives of underprivileged children through education and humanitarian services. He added that such initiatives help empower weaker sections of society and contribute to inclusive social development.

The Trust has been working in the Dharamshala area to provide educational opportunities and support to children from marginalised communities, helping them access schooling and a better future.