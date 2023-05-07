The Himachal Pradesh government has finally regularized the new eight-storey building of the State Secretariat that was stuck amidst the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on building construction in Shimla town. The Cabinet gave its approval after consulting the Law Department.

After the NGT’s order in 2017, this building was not being used. A new 10-storey building is ready in Chhota Shimla in the Secretariat premises of the Himachal Pradesh Government, but till now it was neither inaugurated nor being used. There were also objections regarding giving electricity and water connection to it.

However, the Law Department has advised that the design and planning permission of this building should be obtained from the Municipal Corporation, and since this order was sought before the NGT order, it does not apply to this building.

After discussions with all concerned officials, the building was regularized in the cabinet meeting. The state government has given instructions that the space on the top of this building should be used for government offices, and sitting areas will be allotted to departments.