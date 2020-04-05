Mandi Police arrested 4, Case against Maulvi in Kangra for communal post

Shimla: The Himachal police has booked Hukamdeen, head of the Tablighi Jamaat in Himachal, for hiding information of a person who had attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Police has slapped a case under Sections 188, 269 and 270, IPC, and under the Natural Disaster Act against Hukamdeen. Police had sought information of Tablighi Jamaat attendee from him, but he is accused of misleading police and giving false information.

As per information, the state police has booked 41 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in the state for concealing their travel history. So far 6 positive Coronavirus cases have reported in the state. 3 were found hiding in Amb region of Una district, while 3 new cases were found positive in Nalagarh region of Solan district. All positive cases had concealed their travel history. So far 257 members of Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined.

Mandi police had also booked four persons for hiding travel information of attending Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Police confirmed that they didn’t confine themselves to home quarantine and also concealed the information about their travel history.

In Kangra district, police has booked a Maulvi for a communal post on social media. Police has arrested Maulvi for posting a communal post that threatened to disturb communal harmony in the area.