Shimla: Following the spurt in the covid-19 cases in the state, the government has reimposed the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

As per the latest notification, face masks were made compulsory in all educational institutions, government and private offices.

Face masks are also mandatory in indoor and outdoor gatherings as well.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 930 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and the active caseload has jumped to 5391 in the state. Shimla, Mandi and Kangra districts have recorded maxim cases. one death was also reported in the Chamba district.