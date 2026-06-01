Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday formally inaugurated the first phase of the Self-Enumeration Drive for the upcoming Census-2027 in the state. The statewide digital campaign will run from June 1 to June 15, 2026.

The Governor launched the drive from Lok Bhavan and personally completed his self-enumeration through the official online portal. Director of Census Operations, Himachal Pradesh, Deep Shikha Sharma, along with senior officials, briefed him on the process and features of the digital platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kavinder Gupta described the Census as far more than a mere data collection exercise.

“The Census is not merely an exercise for collecting demographic data but serves as the foundation for future development planning and the formulation of public welfare policies and programmes,” he said.

The Governor appealed to all citizens of Himachal Pradesh to actively participate in the Self-Enumeration Drive and complete their details on a priority basis during the 15-day window.

He particularly urged people to carefully save the Self-Enumeration ID generated after successful submission. This ID will be required when official enumerators visit households in the second phase, scheduled from June 16 to July 15, 2026.

Emphasising the importance of correct information, Governor Gupta said:

“Accurate data is essential for effective governance and planning. Several welfare schemes of the Central and state governments are directly linked to demographic information. By providing correct details, citizens can ensure proper representation and better access to the benefits of various government programmes.”

He noted that the updated data from Census-2027 would help address several developmental assessments and planning requirements that have been pending since the last Census in 2011.

The Governor highlighted that Himachal Pradesh, along with Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, has large snow-bound and geographically challenging areas. Because of this, self-enumeration has been given priority in these states to ensure timely and complete data collection.

He called upon all sections of society — including students, youth, senior citizens, and panchayati raj institutions — to support the initiative and make the Self-Enumeration Drive a grand success.

“Public participation is key to the success of the digital census exercise and will contribute significantly towards the planned and inclusive development of the state and the nation,” Governor Gupta added.

The digital self-enumeration platform is expected to make the process more convenient, transparent, and time-efficient for citizens across the state.