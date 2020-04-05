Correction: NHM Himachal Pradesh has clarified that there were 7 positive cases of Coronavirus. Earlier 9 cases were being reported.

Shimla: Coronavirus has started spreading in Himachal Pradesh as today 7 positive cases were reported from Baddi region only. With this total tally of Coronavirus positive is now 14 in the state. 6 are Delhi residents and shifted to Medanta Hospital.

As per preliminary test report 3 positive cases of Coronavirus are connected to Tablighi Jamaat and five others are Delhi residents (who were staying in a company guesthouse at Barotiwala). Earlier 9 cases were reported but NHM Himachal clarified of 7 cases.

आज IGMC में जांच किये गये नमूनों में से नालागढ़ क्षेत्र के तीन लोगों को COVID 19 के लिये पॉजिटिव पाया गया है और चार लोगों के नमुने (जो प्रदेश छोड़ कर जा चुके हैं) बद्दी क्षेत्र से पॉजिटिव आये हैं। कृपया अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें। @jairamthakurbjp @CMOFFICEHP — National Health Mission HP (@nhm_hp) April 4, 2020

Delhi residents’ patients have been shifted to Medanta Hospital at Gurugram late last evening. A woman, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, died at the PGI, Chandigarh on 3rd April.

आज IGMC में जांच किये गये नमूनों में से नालागढ़ क्षेत्र के तीन लोगों को COVID 19 के लिये पॉजिटिव पाया गया है और चार लोगों के नमुने (जो प्रदेश छोड़ कर जा चुके हैं) बद्दी क्षेत्र से पॉजिटिव आये हैं। कृपया अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें। @jairamthakurbjp @CMOFFICEHP — National Health Mission HP (@nhm_hp) April 4, 2020

The local administration has quarantined new virus positive persons in Baddi and it’s likely to shift them to IGMC Shimla. The local administration now also identifying others who had come in contact with positive cases.

The state government has directed to keep close watch on persons, who had attended Nijamuddin Tablighi Jamaat and asked to isolate and quarantine them to check the spread of the pandemic.