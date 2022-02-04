New Delhi: A team of Indian scientists have developed a self-disinfecting ‘Copper-based Nanoparticle-coated Antiviral Face Mask to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public mask-wearing is most effective in reducing the spread of the COVID-19. However, available masks lack antiviral and antibacterial properties and hence it failed to control the transmission by wearing the conventional mask, particularly in densely populated places.

In the present scenario, where mutations in coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic are fast emerging, it is important to develop a low-cost antiviral mask and to address the issue, scientists at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in collaboration with the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and Resil Chemicals have developed self-disinfecting ‘Copper-based Nanoparticle-coated Antiviral Face Masks’ under the DST sponsored Nano-Mission project.

The coated fabric exhibited an efficacy of more than 99.9 per cent against bacteria, ARCI scientists claimed.

Resil Chemicals Bengaluru has started the production of masks on large scale.

ARCI antiviral mask also addresses the problem of mounting trash from discarded masks. The antiviral mask is biodegradable, highly breathable and washable.