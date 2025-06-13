The Himachal Pradesh Excise Department has ramped up its statewide crackdown on illegal liquor, registering 103 cases and seizing 5,438.771 bulk litres of illicit alcohol so far during the current financial year. In addition, 18,743 litres of lahan—a fermented substance used in country liquor—was destroyed during enforcement drives across multiple districts.

The department has constituted special enforcement teams at the headquarters level to step up surveillance. These teams recently uncovered a major case in Solan, where a raid on a licensed unit revealed serious discrepancies in the stock of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), the primary ingredient used to manufacture liquor. Officials also recovered illegal holograms and liquor labels from the premises. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act.

In another major case in Sirmaur district, a licensee was found involved in the illegal manufacture of liquor using counterfeit holograms and labels. Authorities detected large discrepancies in the stock of both spirit and finished liquor at the unit, leading to another FIR.

Illegal liquor continues to be smuggled from neighbouring states. In one such case, liquor transported from Chandigarh was seized in the Chamba district. Illegal beer consignments were also intercepted in Una and Bilaspur districts. Similar raids have taken place in Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu, where multiple storage and distribution sites were inspected as part of the department’s intensified drive.

Excise Commissioner Yunus stated that stringent action will continue against those involved in the illegal liquor trade and urged public cooperation in the effort. “We are maintaining strict surveillance to prevent revenue loss to the state and ensure legal compliance in the liquor business,” he said.

He further appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activity related to illegal liquor by contacting the Excise Department through the following channels:

Helpline: 0177-2620426

WhatsApp: 94183-31426

Zonal Offices:

Southern Zone: 0177-2620426

Northern Zone: 01894-230186

Central Zone: 01905-223499

The department has reiterated that the fight against illegal liquor is not just about enforcing the law—it’s about protecting public health and the state’s revenue.