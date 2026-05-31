Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strongly urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2026, describing it as the foundation for the state’s future planning and development.

While addressing the public, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the national exercise and appealed to citizens to make maximum use of the convenient Self-Enumeration facility. He stated that people can submit their details online through the official portal se.census.gov.in from 1st June to 15th June, 2026.

“The census is the backbone of democracy and development,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “It provides essential data regarding population, family structure, housing conditions, resources, and civic facilities. This information is critical for effective policy-making and targeted development planning.”

Two-Phase Digital Census

The Chief Minister informed that the Census 2026 in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted in two phases:

Phase 1 (House Listing & Housing Census): 16th June to 15th July, 2026

16th June to 15th July, 2026 Phase 2 (Population Enumeration): Will be carried out in two parts, considering the climatic conditions of the state.

In snow-bound areas, the second phase will be conducted from 11th September to 30th September, 2026, while in the rest of the state, it will be held from 9th February to 28th February, 2027.

Notably, this year’s census will be fully digital. Enumerators and supervisors will use mobile applications to collect data, making the process more efficient and transparent.

Appeal for Cooperation

CM Sukhu appealed to all residents of the state to participate enthusiastically in this important national mission. He stressed the need to provide complete and accurate information to the census officials during the enumeration process.

“The success of the census depends on the active cooperation of every citizen,” he said. “I urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to come forward and contribute to building a strong foundation for the state’s development through this exercise.”

The Chief Minister also requested citizens to keep their important documents such as Aadhaar card, ration card, and other identity proofs ready to ensure smooth data collection.