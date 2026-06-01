Congress retains Palampur corporation

Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner in Himachal Pradesh’s municipal corporation elections, securing control of three out of the four municipal corporations that went to polls. The party registered victories in Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan, while the Congress managed to retain only the Palampur Municipal Corporation.

The results, declared on Sunday after vote counting began at 9 am, are being viewed as a significant political setback for the ruling Congress government. Although Congress won more seats overall, the BJP succeeded in capturing power in three municipal corporations, strengthening its position in urban areas of the state.

In the 63 wards across the four municipal corporations, Congress secured 37 seats, BJP won 23 seats and independent candidates emerged victorious in three wards. However, the distribution of seats across individual corporations favoured the BJP.

The BJP delivered its strongest performance in the Mandi Municipal Corporation, winning 12 of the 14 wards. Congress and an independent candidate secured one seat each. The result further consolidated the BJP’s hold over the civic body, where it already enjoyed strong support.

The party also gained control of the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation by winning 11 of the 17 wards. Congress secured five seats, while one ward went to an independent candidate. Political observers attributed the BJP’s success to its focus on local issues and strong organisational network.

In Solan Municipal Corporation, the BJP secured a clear majority with 10 seats. Congress won six wards and an independent candidate claimed one seat. The outcome came as a disappointment for Congress, which had hoped to retain its influence in the civic body.

Palampur provided the only major relief for Congress. The party won 11 of the 15 wards and retained control of the municipal corporation, limiting the BJP to four seats. Congress leaders credited the victory to strong local leadership and grassroots support.

The election results are considered politically important because Congress was previously seen as having an advantage in three of the four municipal corporations, with Mandi being the exception. The BJP’s success in taking control of Dharamshala and Solan, in addition to retaining Mandi, is being viewed as a major morale booster for the party.

Following the results, BJP workers celebrated in several towns, describing the outcome as an endorsement of the party’s policies and a sign of growing public dissatisfaction with the state government’s performance.

Commenting on the results, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the people of Himachal Pradesh had rejected the Congress government in the recently concluded Panchayati Raj, municipal council and municipal corporation elections. He termed the outcome a clear mandate in favour of the BJP and claimed the results reflected public opposition to the Congress government’s policies.

Bindal also claimed that BJP-backed candidates had secured nearly 74 per cent of Pradhan posts and around 70 per cent of Up-Pradhan posts in Panchayati Raj elections held across the state’s 3,159 panchayats.