Kangra – In a significant crackdown on the illicit liquor trade, the State Taxes and Excise Department has seized a staggering haul of over one lakh liters of illicit liquor (lahan) in an operation led by Excise Commissioner Dr. Yunus. The operation, conducted in the Gagwal, Ullehrian, and Tyora areas of Mand, Tehsil Indora, within the revenue district of Nurpur, marks a milestone in the department’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal liquor activities.

Dr. Yunus, while briefing the media, revealed that the seized liquor, valued at approximately Rs. one crore, was disposed of following the operation. The confiscation included 50,000 liters from the Gagwal area, 41,000 liters from Ullehrian, and 10,000 liters from Tyora.

Highlighting the department’s commitment to eradicating the illicit liquor trade, Dr. Yunus announced the commencement of another search operation in a residence located in the Mand area of Indora. During this operation, an additional 2044 liters of illicit liquor (lahan) were seized, further bolstering the department’s crackdown efforts.

Emphasizing stringent legal action against individuals involved in the illegal liquor trade, the Excise Commissioner reiterated the department’s dedication to upholding law and order. He emphasized the importance of community cooperation in combating illicit activities and urged citizens to report any suspicious behaviour through designated channels.

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the department has formed 59 teams actively engaged in seizing illegal liquor, both within the state and along its bordering areas.

Dr. Yunus pledged to maintain vigilance and strict enforcement measures to curb illegal liquor activities across the state. He urged citizens to utilize designated reporting channels, including the toll-free number 18001808062, landline No-0177-2620426, Whatsapp at 94183-31426, or by sending an E-mail to [email protected], to facilitate prompt action against offenders.