Amendments to the Excise Act empower authorities to take stringent action against offenders

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to introduce provisions for property seizure in cases of illegal and spurious liquor trade. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this during the monsoon session of the State Assembly, highlighting that the government had made significant amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act of 2011 to tighten regulations around illicit liquor activities.

Addressing the issue, CM Sukhu said, “The most critical amendment allows for the seizure of properties belonging to individuals involved in illegal activities, as well as their relatives and associates. Himachal Pradesh is the first state to adopt such a measure, which was previously absent from the law.” The revised provisions, he added, have now made these offences cognizable and non-bailable, meaning law enforcement agencies can take immediate action without requiring a warrant.

The changes to the Act come in the wake of rising concerns over the illegal liquor trade in the state. The Chief Minister stated that these new measures would help curb the spread of illegal liquor and spurious alcohol, which poses a serious public health risk. He emphasized that the amendments also include stricter penalties, with harsher fines and extended jail terms for offenders.

One of the key provisions includes penalties for selling liquor to minors or employing minors in liquor sales, with offenders facing up to six months of imprisonment or fines of up to Rs. 50,000. CM Sukhu assured that enforcement agencies are being strengthened, with the establishment of an Excise Police force to expedite the handling of such cases and discourage illegal practices.

The Chief Minister recalled the devastating hooch tragedy in Mandi district in 2022, where eight people lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor. He said that such tragedies underline the need for stringent laws and assured that these new provisions would help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The government is also taking proactive steps to address the broader issue of drug abuse. Over 1,200 new constables are being recruited, with a focus on combatting illegal activities, including drug-related crimes.