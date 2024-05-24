Nurpur — In a major crackdown following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the State Excise Department has seized 7 lakh liters of illegal liquor. The operation, aimed at ensuring free and fair elections and curbing illicit activities, was spearheaded by State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Dr. Yunus.

Dr. Yunus disclosed that during the raids the teams confiscated 18,000 liters of illicit liquor in Gagwal-1, 26,000 liters in Gagwal-2, 30,000 liters in Ullehrian, 26,000 liters in Tyora, 10,000 liters in Khanpur, 5000 liters in Bhadroa, 5000 liters in Milwan and 2000 liters in Basantpur. He said that a substantial amount of lahan had been recovered by the department’s team during their search in two houses on which FIR was filed at the Indora police station under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011.

During the raids, the teams also discovered and destroyed approximately 123,000 liters of lahan, an illicit liquor base substance, valued at an estimated Rs. 1.23 crore. This significant seizure followed the discovery of lahan in two houses, leading to FIRs being filed at the Indora police station under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011.

Dr. Yunus highlighted the formation of 59 dedicated teams tasked with clamping down on illegal liquor trade across the state. These teams, actively conducting raids in multiple locations, are a testament to the department’s commitment to eliminating unlawful activities.

In addition to on-ground operations, the department has established a 24×7 control room to facilitate the reporting of illegal liquor trade and election-related freebies. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities via:

The proactive measures and successful raids underscore the Excise Department’s resolve to maintain law and order during the election period. The department’s efforts, led by Dr. Yunus, are expected to significantly deter illicit liquor trade in the state.