Shimla – In a significant development, the Sukhu government of Himachal Pradesh has begun preparations for implementing a transfer policy for about 2,500 SMC (School Management Committee) teachers appointed in government schools across the state. The move comes after 11 years of their appointment, during which these teachers have not been granted the opportunity for transfers. The delegation of teachers met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday to discuss the matter, highlighting the challenges they have faced due to the absence of transfer provisions.

SMC teachers were appointed in remote and inaccessible schools across Himachal Pradesh starting from the year 2012. These schools were often located in areas where regular teachers were hesitant to serve. However, the teachers have voiced their concerns about the difficulties they face, such as the inability to reside consistently at their in-laws’ place after marriage. The absence of a transfer policy has forced them to live away from their families for an extended period.

Assuring the teachers, the Chief Minister instructed Education Secretary Abhishek Jain to frame a transfer policy for SMC teachers. He stated that the government will take a positive view on this matter and ensure that the teachers are able to live with their families.

The appointment of SMC teachers was intended to address the shortage of teachers in remote areas and ensure that students in these areas received a quality education. However, the non-transfer policy had caused inconvenience to many teachers who had to stay away from their families for prolonged periods.

The government’s decision to prepare a transfer policy for SMC teachers is likely to bring relief to these teachers and enable them to work in areas closer to their families.