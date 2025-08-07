Excise Department intensifies state-wide action to prevent revenue loss and public harm

The Himachal Pradesh Taxes and Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, registering 247 cases and seizing over 10,500 litres of illicit liquor in July. The department, under the leadership of Excise Commissioner Dr. Yunus, has been carrying out statewide special enforcement drives and district-level operations to combat the growing menace.

Dr. Yunus said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal trade, which not only threatens public health but also causes significant loss to government revenue. “In the month of July, 542.930 bulk liters of illicit liquor were seized in the Southern Region (Shimla), 745.350 bulk liters in the Central Region (Mandi), and 221.850 bulk liters in the Northern Region (Palampur), along with 46 liters of lahan,” he said.

Since the beginning of the current financial year, a total of 10,523.668 bulk liters of illicit liquor and 21,630 liters of lahan—used for making country liquor—have been seized and destroyed.

Major hotspots identified during the drives include the districts of Shimla, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), and Kullu, where departmental teams conducted extensive inspections to curb the supply chain.

Dr. Yunus affirmed that the department is maintaining strict surveillance and that firm legal action is being taken against violators. “These operations will continue with the same intensity. The illegal liquor trade is not only a criminal offense but also a direct blow to the state’s economy,” he added.

The Excise Commissioner has urged the public to actively cooperate and report any information related to illicit liquor production or sale. Citizens can report through:

Phone: 0177-2620426

WhatsApp: 94183-31426

Email: controlroomhq@gmail.com

Zonal Commissioner contacts: Southern Region: 0177-2620426 Northern Region: 01894-230186 Central Region: 01905-223499



The department has reiterated its commitment to eradicating the illegal liquor trade through sustained and focused enforcement.