Service camps to be held from June 15 to 30 in 270 villages across 10 districts

Shimla: To ensure the inclusion of tribal communities in public welfare schemes, the Himachal Pradesh government is launching the ‘Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Development Campaign’ from June 15 to June 30. Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the campaign will cover 270 tribal-dominated villages in 10 districts and benefit approximately 1,17,040 tribal residents.

As part of the campaign, block-level service camps will be organized in selected villages. These camps will offer essential services such as Aadhaar registration and updates, ration card services, Ayushman Bharat card issuance, caste certificates, and other welfare-related assistance.

Negi stated that the core objective is to ensure eligible tribal beneficiaries are enrolled under more than 35 state and central government schemes, many of which often fail to reach remote populations. The campaign will act as a focused drive to close this gap.

The campaign includes the participation of several ministries such as Rural Development, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Education, Power, AYUSH, Skill Development, Animal Husbandry, Telecommunications, Panchayati Raj, Tourism, and Tribal Affairs, among others.

A five-year provisional budget allocation has been proposed for the schemes identified under this campaign. Based on ground-level needs and detailed assessments, concerned departments will prepare action plans and submit them to respective central ministries for approval and funding.

Jagat Singh Negi has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Block Development Officers, and departmental staff to ensure the campaign is implemented effectively and reaches its intended beneficiaries. He said timely dissemination of information and on-ground support will be crucial in making the campaign successful.