Stolen from Outside Kala Amb Police Station, Found Dismantled in Punjab Junk Shop

Kala Amb, Sirmaur – In what appears to be a masterclass in irony—and a serious lapse in policing—a dumper confiscated for illegal mining mysteriously vanished right from under the noses of Kala Amb police. The court had just ordered its release. But before its owner could even smell diesel again, thieves snatched the dumper straight off the main road—yes, the one right outside the police station.

Days later, the “missing” dumper was found not on the road, but in several sorrowful pieces—13 tyres, 2 batteries, and a tangle of wires—at a junk shop in Khaneri Mandi, Punjab. Apparently, the thieves were not just bold but also incredibly efficient. The dumper was dismantled with such precision that even a Formula One pit crew would be impressed.

According to the police (who now seem to be chasing what was once in their own custody), two accused have been arrested. The first, Sahil Goyal, who conveniently runs the scrap shop where the dismantled dumper parts were recovered, was arrested on June 7. The second, Gurpreet, was already cooling his heels in Yamunanagar jail in Haryana for another crime, as if he’d planned a crime tour package.

The dumper, seized for illegal mining, was technically under the “care” of the police. But as things turned out, even the law couldn’t protect it from a good old-fashioned theft. The vehicle sat on the main road—because, why use a secured yard when you have a national highway?

Sources reveal the accused have now offered to pay for the damages—out of sheer guilt, or perhaps because the parts won’t fit together again. Ironically, since the dumper has been turned into scrap, the owner might not even be eligible for insurance claims. However, if the accused make the payment, the victim might withdraw any potential claim—an arrangement that sounds suspiciously like a barter deal gone rogue.

Police sources suspect this may be part of a larger organized network of dumper theft—a new underworld career path nobody saw coming.

As for the police, they continue to investigate with deep commitment (and hopefully this time, deeper parking strategy). In the end, the dumper may be gone, but the embarrassment will linger.