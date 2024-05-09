Shimla – In a bid to clamp down on the rampant issue of overcharging in the liquor trade, the State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Dr. Yunus announced stringent measures to curb illegal practices across Himachal Pradesh. Under the revised policy, liquor vendors are now permitted to charge prices ranging from 10 to 30 percent above the minimum selling price (MSP). Any violation of this regulation will invite severe penalties under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act of 2011.

In a press statement today, Dr. Yunus emphasized the Department’s commitment to tackling the problem of overpricing in the liquor market. “We have received numerous complaints regarding overcharging of liquor, and we are taking decisive action against those involved,” he stated. So far, 70 vendors have been issued challans for flouting the regulations.

As part of the crackdown, liquor vends are mandated to prominently display information about the liquor policy and rates outside their establishments. This move aims to enhance transparency and empower consumers to make informed choices.

Elaborating on the pricing policy, Dr. Yunus outlined the permissible profit margins for different categories of alcoholic beverages. A 10 percent profit margin is allowed for beverages such as single malt, whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, BIO beer, BIO wine, and cider. Meanwhile, a 30 percent profit margin is permissible for all Indian beer brands, country liquor, and certain categories of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

To facilitate the reporting of overcharging incidents, the Department has established dedicated telephone numbers for different zones. Individuals can lodge complaints by dialing 01894230186 for the Kangra zone, 01905223499 for the Mandi zone, and 01772620775 for the Shimla zone.

Furthermore, Dr. Yunus unveiled a 24/7 control room to handle complaints and grievances related to the liquor trade. Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any instances of overcharging or illegal activities through various channels. They can reach out via the toll-free number 18001808062, the telephone number 0177-26202426, or WhatsApp at 94183-31426. Additionally, complaints can be lodged via email at [email protected].