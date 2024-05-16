Shimla – In a sweeping crackdown on illegal liquor activities, the State Taxes and Excise Department has seized a staggering 1,16,621 liters of illicit alcohol from various districts across the state in the past fortnight.

Dr. Yunus, the State Taxes and Excise Commissioner, revealed today the extensive efforts undertaken by the department, including the establishment of task force teams and flying squads deployed across all districts. A total of 59 teams are actively engaged in surveillance and enforcement operations to curb the illicit liquor trade.

The department’s vigilant approach extends to border areas, with close coordination between neighbouring states’ nodal officers to ensure stringent action against those involved in storing illegal liquor.

One significant operation unfolded in Khara village, Paonta Sahib, in the Sirmaur district, where a departmental team conducted an extensive search operation covering approximately 13 kilometers of dense forest. The result was the seizure and subsequent destruction of around 61,000 liters of illegal country liquor, valued at Rs. 61 lakh.

The seizure figures across various districts are as follows: 63,515 liters in Sirmaur, 10,824 liters in Hamirpur, 18,020 liters in Solan, 2,316 liters in Kangra, 1,271 liters in Kullu, 1,526 liters in Shimla, and 768 liters in Mandi. Additionally, 324 liters of illicit liquor were confiscated in Chamba district.

The department’s efforts also yielded a seizure of three kilograms of silver, valued at Rs. 2.49 lakh, further underscoring their commitment to combating illegal activities within the state.

In light of the upcoming elections, the Excise Department remains steadfast in its mission to ensure free and fair proceedings by clamping down on illegal liquor trade. Dr. Yunus emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation, urging them to report any suspicious activity through designated channels, including the toll-free number 18001808062, landline No-0177-2620426, WhatsApp at 94183-31426, or by email at [email protected].