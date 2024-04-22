In a proactive crackdown on illegal liquor activities, the Excise Department has seized a staggering 6805 litres of illicit liquor across multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh. The operation, conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, targeted areas notorious for unlawful liquor trade, including Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kullu, and Baddi.

Excise Commissioner Yunus revealed that 59 specialized teams, mobilized by the department, have been relentlessly working to curb illegal liquor trade within the state and along its borders since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

In a recent operation in Chamba district, the departmental teams confiscated 2550 litres of illicit liquor from areas like Kuddi and Tarela in the Teesa region. This contraband was subsequently destroyed under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011. Additionally, 3300 litres of Lahan were found and disposed of in Kuthla, Dumas, and Jhannas, while 1500 litres of Lahan met a similar fate in Purana Gangath area of Noorpur revenue district.

Further demonstrating the department’s resolve, a search operation in Hamirpur district led to the recovery of 86 boxes (1032 bottles) of liquor without proper documentation. A FIR has been lodged under the State Excise Act, 2011, in connection with this seizure.

Similar successful operations were conducted in Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts, resulting in the confiscation of 515, 191, and 141 litres of illicit liquor respectively during the past week. Notably, the Sirmaur team previously seized and destroyed approximately 16,000 litres of Lahan in the Toka khara forest near Paonta Saheb.

Excise Commissioner Yunus underscored the department’s unwavering commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in Himachal Pradesh. He pledged to maintain strict vigilance and enforcement against illegal liquor activities in the state and its periphery. Additionally, he urged citizens to report any such activities through designated channels, including the toll-free number 18001808062, landline No-0177-2620426, Whatsapp at 94183-31426, or by sending an email to [email protected]. These measures aim to facilitate swift and stringent action against those involved in unlawful practices.