Himachal Pradesh has set a national precedent by becoming the first state to include property confiscation under the Excise Act. With the Governor’s approval, the Himachal Pradesh Excise Amendment Bill 2024 has been officially notified in the gazette, introducing stringent measures to curb the trade of illegal, substandard, and poisonous liquor.

Under the amended law, offenders caught dealing in illicit liquor face imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh. District Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to take action, and those aiding the accused will also face strict consequences.

The legislation applies to all individuals involved in the production, manufacturing, import, export, or transportation of liquor, including those using materials, equipment, or furnaces for such purposes.

To bolster enforcement, a Commando Force will be deployed within the Excise Department on a secondment basis. Additionally, the government has classified the crime as a cognizable and non-bailable offence under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), allowing arrests without warrants.

This represents a significant departure from earlier policies where no stringent laws existed to combat such crimes.

Property Confiscation: A First in India

The new provisions also enable the confiscation of property linked to the crime, a feature that sets Himachal Pradesh apart from other states. Elsewhere, such actions are typically governed by the Police Act, which lacks similar provisions.

The bill was passed during the Assembly Monsoon Session in September and aims to deter illegal liquor operations effectively. Speaking on the matter, officials highlighted the government’s resolve to protect public health and ensure stricter regulation of the liquor industry.