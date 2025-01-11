Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on the cutting of green trees across the state, with the forest department halting the issuance of permits for tree felling. This decision is part of a broader effort to conserve the state’s green cover and strengthen measures against illegal logging.

Previously, the forest department allowed tree cutting in rural areas for construction and fuel purposes, provided applicants obtained permits through forest guards. However, with the state government’s directive now approved by the Cabinet, all tree species except Safoda, Poplar, and Bamboo have been classified as protected from felling.

To ensure strict implementation, the forest department has intensified monitoring of tree cutting and timber transportation. A dedicated team comprising forest guards and other personnel has been deployed to enhance surveillance in vulnerable areas. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Sameer Rastogi, stated that any violation of the new regulations would be dealt with under the law.

“We have completely stopped issuing permits for tree cutting. If anyone is found felling trees or transporting green wood without authorization, strict action will be taken,” Rastogi said. He added that the department is actively working to enforce the government’s orders and curb illegal activities.

The state government has also prioritized reforestation efforts, issuing directives to plant trees on barren hills to boost greenery. The forest department is committed to ensuring the preservation of Himachal Pradesh’s natural resources and achieving long-term environmental sustainability.

The ban has received mixed reactions, with environmentalists lauding the move as a step toward conservation, while some rural residents express concerns over limited access to wood for essential needs. However, the government maintains that the initiative is vital to safeguarding the state’s ecological balance.