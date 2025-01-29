In a significant step toward combating the growing drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla launched an anti-drug campaign in Chail, Solan district, today. As the Chief Guest at the anti-drug awareness event, Shukla expressed deep concern over the increasing drug addiction, particularly among the youth, and emphasized his commitment to ensuring a drug-free state. He highlighted the critical role of families in maintaining a drug-free environment, stressing that a drug-free home leads to a safer and healthier society.

The Governor also flagged off the Anti-Drug Rally organized by the Jeep Club, marking the beginning of a statewide initiative to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse. The rally was part of a larger campaign to engage citizens, particularly the youth, in the fight against drugs.

Shukla commended the efforts of Solan and Shimla police in addressing the issue and acknowledged their dedication to tackling the rising drug addiction problem. He mentioned that the Raj Bhavan had initiated awareness programs for Panchayat representatives, with three impactful events held in Solan district so far. The Governor stressed the importance of reducing drug demand and ensuring proper rehabilitation for addicts. He also expressed concerns regarding the operations of certain private de-addiction centers and called for stricter regulations.

Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister’s vision, Shukla launched the anti-drug campaign in Himachal Pradesh and noted the positive changes observed within a year of his tenure. He urged women to play an active role in the campaign, citing their significant influence in families and society. In his address, he pointed out the severe consequences of drug abuse, including road accidents, and directed university administrations to mandate an anti-drug pledge for students during admissions, with expulsion as a consequence for violators.

Former Convener of the Drug Prevention Board O.P. Sharma, emphasized the importance of parental involvement and community participation in addressing drug abuse. He advocated for increased social awareness and collaboration to combat the issue. Prof. Ravi Sharma, Principal of Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College, discussed the fatal impact of synthetic drugs and the crucial role of society in early detection and intervention.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the Jeep Club’s annual Winter Spiti Expedition 2025, themed “Anti-Drug Rally.” He praised the initiative for promoting both the winter beauty of Himachal Pradesh and supporting tourism while driving social reform. The Governor congratulated the Jeep Club and Chail Hotel Association for their efforts in raising social awareness through the rally.