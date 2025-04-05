Independent evaluator to be appointed for project cost assessment; Administrator for Baira Suil project

Shimla — In a significant decision, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the takeover of five major hydroelectric projects previously allotted to central public sector undertakings. These include the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects, earlier assigned to SJVNL, along with the 500 MW Dugar and 180 MW Baira Suil projects allotted to NHPC.

To facilitate the takeover process of the Sunni, Luhri Stage-I, Dhaulasidh, and Dugar projects, the Cabinet also gave its nod for the appointment of an independent evaluator. The evaluator will assess the actual expenditure incurred so far on these projects, ensuring a transparent and fair valuation before transfer.

For the Baira Suil project, the government has approved the appointment of an Administrator, marking a separate approach to manage its transition.

The decision signals the state government’s intention to assert greater control over its hydropower resources and optimize their development for regional benefit.