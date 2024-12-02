Shimla – The 13th Convocation of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, was held on Sunday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the ceremony, while Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi attended as the Chief Guest.

816 degrees were awarded, including 119 Ph.D. degrees in horticulture and forestry. Governor Shukla conferred 12 gold medals to meritorious students, acknowledging the majority of recipients were women, reflecting their growing role in education and research.

Governor Shukla encouraged graduates to share research-based solutions with farming communities, promote sustainable practices, and enhance farmer incomes. He highlighted the importance of the state’s apple economy, which contributes over ₹5,000 crores annually and accounts for 8% of Himachal Pradesh’s fruit production.

He praised the university’s achievements, including its 18th rank in agricultural universities and recognition for its Bee Research Centre. The Governor also urged students to explore entrepreneurship opportunities and contribute to a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

Marking the university’s Foundation Day, he paid tribute to Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, for his contributions to the state’s development. The event concluded with a call for graduates to play a significant role in advancing agriculture, horticulture, and forestry in the region.