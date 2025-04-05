Free diagnostics extended to orphans, widows; stipend hiked for medical specialists; EV push gets boost with 402 new charging stations

Shimla — In a series of significant decisions, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved the regularization of thousands of contractual and daily waged workers, along with key measures aimed at strengthening healthcare, boosting state revenue, and expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The Cabinet decided to regularize the services of contractual employees who have completed two years of continuous service as of March 31, 2025. Similarly, daily waged and contingent-paid workers with four years of continuous service by the same date will also be regularized, providing long-awaited relief and job security to thousands of workers across departments.

In the healthcare sector, the Cabinet approved recommendations by a sub-committee headed by Health Minister Col (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil to strengthen Rogi Kalyan Samitis. The proposals include setting up high-tech laboratories in all government medical colleges and providing free diagnostic services—including 133 lab tests and X-rays—to orphans, widows and their dependent children, Ekal Nari, and destitute women. With these additions, the number of beneficiary categories eligible for free diagnostics rises from 11 to 14.

To attract and retain medical professionals, the Cabinet also approved a substantial hike in stipends. Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists will now receive Rs. 1,00,000 per month, up from the earlier Rs. 60,000–65,000. Super Specialists and Senior Residents (Super Specialists) will receive Rs. 1,30,000.

In a move to mobilize additional resources, the Cabinet accepted recommendations from the Resource Mobilisation Sub-Committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. These include immediate re-auctioning of nearly 400 unsold retail liquor vends on an individual basis.

The Cabinet also approved a management service contract with EIH Ltd for the interim operation of Hotel Wildflower Hall, Mashobra. This decision ensures a monthly income of Rs. 1.77 crore for the state while protecting the property from neglect until a new operator is selected through competitive bidding.

As part of its push towards electric mobility, the state will install 402 new EV charging stations at government premises, including Rest Houses, Circuit Houses, and offices of the Jal Shakti and Public Works Departments, HPSEBL, as well as DC, SP, and BBNDA offices.

Additionally, to curb visual pollution and protect public spaces, the Cabinet decided to implement the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 in all remaining Urban Local Bodies. This includes seven Municipal Corporations, 17 Municipal Councils, and 23 Nagar Panchayats, aiming to regulate advertisements, posters, and hoardings on public and private properties.