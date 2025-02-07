Shimla: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized that the Student’s Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) initiative is a crucial effort to unify India’s diversity and strengthen national unity. Addressing a Civic Reception Ceremony at the historic Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, he highlighted the program’s role in fostering mutual understanding among students from different regions.

The event, part of SEIL – 2025, Himachal Pradesh, saw the Governor felicitate youth participants from the northeastern states and SEIL representatives. He also honoured the winners of the Swami Vivekananda General Knowledge Competition, emphasizing the role of knowledge in shaping responsible citizens.

Speaking at the event, Governor Shukla described India as an ‘idea’ that must be nurtured and highlighted SEIL’s efforts in promoting national integration and mutual understanding among students from different regions. He stressed that the initiative not only unifies India’s diversity but also strengthens social harmony and the spirit of oneness. Since its inception in 1966, SEIL has played a vital role in fostering national integration for nearly six decades, he added.

This year’s ‘National Integration Tour 2025’ commenced from Guwahati on January 20, 2025, with 256 students travelling across India in eight groups. Each group has been named after a freedom fighter from Northeast India in recognition of their contributions to the nation’s struggle for independence. The fourth group, comprising 32 students, visited Shimla from February 2 to 6, 2025, immersing themselves in the region’s culture, language, and traditions.

During their stay, the students resided with local families, gaining firsthand experience of life in Himachal Pradesh. This engagement allowed them to connect with the local community, broadening their understanding of India’s diverse cultural fabric and reinforcing their role as responsible citizens.

Governor Shukla reiterated that such exchange programs bridge cultural gaps and contribute significantly to nation-building by fostering awareness and unity among youth. The event concluded with a cultural exchange program, reflecting the shared values of diversity and harmony that SEIL embodies.