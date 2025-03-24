Shimla – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has called for a collective fight against drug addiction, emphasizing the role of sports in keeping youth away from substance abuse. He was addressing a symposium on ‘Drug Menace and Sports Culture as a Mitigation Strategy’ at Gaiety Theatre on Sunday, organized by the Shyamla Education and Social Welfare Trust, Shimla.

Expressing grave concern over the rising drug problem, the Governor said that addiction is not just an individual issue but a societal crisis affecting families, communities, and future generations. “Drug abuse destroys young talent, isolates individuals from society, increases crime rates, burdens healthcare services, and weakens social structures,” he stated.

Stressing the need for a united response, he said, “This fight is not the responsibility of one person alone. Parents, teachers, law enforcement, health authorities, and society at large must work together to root out this menace.” He added that greater coordination between departments and community engagement would be crucial in tackling the issue.

Highlighting successful awareness initiatives in Arki, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur, the Governor pointed out that promoting sports culture had played a vital role in steering youth away from drugs. “Himachal has always been known for its educated and forward-thinking youth. We must ensure that they remain engaged in constructive activities like sports, which foster discipline, mental strength, and healthy lifestyles,” he said.

He further emphasized that sports provide a positive outlet for young people, keeping them physically active and socially connected while reducing the risk of drug addiction. “Encouraging participation in sports can serve as a powerful preventive strategy, helping to create a healthier, stronger society,” he added.